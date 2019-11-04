Global LNG Tank Container Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “LNG Tank Container Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global LNG Tank Container Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

LNG Tank Containers are used for the transportation of LNG in the intermodal transport – by sea, road and rail.

First, for industry structure analysis, the LNG Tank Container industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 45% of the revenue market.

Second, the production of LNG Tank Container increased from 249 units in 2012 to 326 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.95 %.

Third, North America occupied 28.53% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 23.01% and 21.17% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 32.21% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

CIMC

Rootselaar Group

FURUISE

Uralcryomash

UBH International

M1 Engineering

Air Water Plant & Engineering

LUXI Group

Corban Energy Group

Bewellcn Shanghai LNG Tank Container Market by Types

< 25 ft

25-40 ft

> 40 ft LNG Tank Container Market by Applications

Marine transportation