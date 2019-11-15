Global LNG Tank Container Market Size 2019-2024: Trends, Segmentations, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Global LNG Tank Container Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. LNG Tank Container Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by LNG Tank Container industry.

Geographically, LNG Tank Container Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of LNG Tank Container including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in LNG Tank Container Market Repot:

CIMC

Rootselaar Group

FURUISE

Uralcryomash

UBH International

M1 Engineering

Air Water Plant & Engineering

LUXI Group

Corban Energy Group

Bewellcn Shanghai About LNG Tank Container: LNG Tank Containers are used for the transportation of LNG in the intermodal transport – by sea, road and rail. LNG Tank Container Industry report begins with a basic LNG Tank Container market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. LNG Tank Container Market Types:

< 25 ft

25-40 ft

> 40 ft LNG Tank Container Market Applications:

Marine transportation

First, for industry structure analysis, the LNG Tank Container industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 45% of the revenue market.

Second, the production of LNG Tank Container increased from 249 units in 2012 to 326 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.95 %.

Third, North America occupied 28.53% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 23.01% and 21.17% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 32.21% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The worldwide market for LNG Tank Container is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.0% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 96 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the LNG Tank Container in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.