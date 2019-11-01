Global Long Term Food Storage Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Long Term Food Storage Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Long Term Food Storage Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Long term food storage refers to food dehydrated and dried or freeze-dried so that the food can be stored longer.

Currently, there are more companies enter into Long Term Food Storage industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are, OFD Food, Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd, Wise Company, Blue Chip Group, etc. The sale of Long Term Food Storage in USA is about 32 K MT in 2015.

OFD Food is the largest supplier of Long Term Food Storage, with a production market share nearly 53% in 2015. That is to say, OFD Food sells more than 50 percent of the nations long term food storage, far and away the biggest brand of its kind.There are two kinds of Long Term Food Storage, which are Dehydrated Food and Freeze-dried Food. Freeze-dried Food is wildly used in the Long Term Food Storage, with a sales market share nearly 70%.Long Term Food Storage is used in Military, NASA and Civilian Retailers. Report data showed that 56.8% of the Long Term Food Storage market demand in military application, 27.7% in Civilian Retailers application, and 15.5% in NASA application in 2015. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Long Term Food Storage industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Long Term Food Storage have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

