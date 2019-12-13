 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Loratadine Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

December 13, 2019

Loratadine

GlobalLoratadine Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Loratadine market size.

About Loratadine:

Loratadine is an antihistamine that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body. Histamine can produce symptoms of sneezing, itching, watery eyes, and runny nose. Loratadine is used to treat sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes, hives, skin rash, itching, and other cold or allergy symptoms. Loratadine is also used to treat skin hives and itching in people with chronic skin reactions.

Top Key Players of Loratadine Market:

  • Merck Group
  • Cadila Pharmaceuticals
  • Morepen
  • Ultratech India Limited
  • Vasudha Pharma Chem
  • Hetero Drugs Ltd
  • Mylan
  • Changzhou Yabang
  • Shaanxi Hanjiang
  • Inke
  • S.A.
  • Argon Drugs

    Major Types covered in the Loratadine Market report are:

  • USP Standards Grade
  • EP Standards Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Standards Grade
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Loratadine Market report are:

  • Loratadine Tablet
  • Loratadine Capsules
  • Loratadine Syrup
  • Others

    Scope of Loratadine Market:

  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Loratadine industry, especially in India, Europe and North America regions. The main market players are Merck Group, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Morepen, Ultratech India Limited, Vasudha Pharma Chem, Hetero Drugs Ltd, Mylan, Changzhou Yabang, Shaanxi Hanjiang, Inke, S.A., and Argon Drugs.
  • India region is the largest supplier of Loratadine API, with a production market share nearly 60.92% and sales market share nearly 35.23% in 2016. That is to say, there will be exports in India a, and India also is the largest consumption region.
  • The second place is Europe, following North America region, with the production market share of 11.49% and the sales market share over 20.73%. North America region is another important market of Loratadine, enjoying 11.38% production market share and 17.33% sales market share.
  • Loratadine is used by Loratadine Tablet, Loratadine Capsule, Loratadine Syrup and Others. Report data showed that 58.29% of the Loratadine market demand in Loratadine Tablet, about 17.22% in Loratadine Capsule in 2016 and 14.80% of the Loratadine market demand in Loratadine Syrup and 9.68% of the Loratadine market demand in other product.
  • The three major reference standards of Loratadine are USP Standards Grade, EP Standards Grade and Pharmaceutical Standards Grade. Loratadine Tablet is wildly produced in the Pharmaceutical Standards Grade, with a production market share nearly 29.56% in 2016.
  • Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Loratadine industry will be increase slowly.
  • The worldwide market for Loratadine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Loratadine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Loratadine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Loratadine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Loratadine in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Loratadine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Loratadine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Loratadine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Loratadine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Loratadine Market Report pages: 118

    1 Loratadine Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Loratadine by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Loratadine Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Loratadine Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Loratadine Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Loratadine Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Loratadine Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Loratadine Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Loratadine Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Loratadine Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

