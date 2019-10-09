Global Loratadine Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

Global “Loratadine Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Loratadine industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Loratadine market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Loratadine market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Loratadine Market Dominating Key Players:

Merck Group

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Morepen

Ultratech India Limited

Vasudha Pharma Chem

Hetero Drugs Ltd

Mylan

Changzhou Yabang

Shaanxi Hanjiang

Inke

S.A.

About Loratadine: Loratadine is an antihistamine that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body. Histamine can produce symptoms of sneezing, itching, watery eyes, and runny nose. Loratadine is used to treat sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes, hives, skin rash, itching, and other cold or allergy symptoms. Loratadine is also used to treat skin hives and itching in people with chronic skin reactions.

USP Standards Grade

EP Standards Grade

Pharmaceutical Standards Grade

Others Loratadine Market Applications:

Loratadine Tablet

Loratadine Capsules

Loratadine Syrup