Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global "Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWHs) is derived from UFH (Unfractionated heparin) by such processes as chemical degradation, enzymatic depolymerisation and gamma-radiation cleavage.

Natural heparin consists of molecular chains of varying lengths, or molecular weights. Chains of varying molecular weights, from 5000 to over 40,000 Daltons, make up polydisperse pharmaceutical-grade heparin. LMWHs, in contrast, consist of only short chains of polysaccharide. LMWHs are defined as heparin salts having an average molecular weight of less than 8000 Da and for which at least 60% of all chains have a molecular weight less than 8000 Da.

In 2016, in term of volume, the global Low molecular weight heparin market is led by china, capturing about 49.57% of global low molecular weight heparin production. In term of revenue, USA is the seconds largest market with the share of 30.49%.

At present, the major manufacturers of Low Molecular Weight Heparin are Aspen, Sanofi-aventis, Pfizer, Opocrin, CSBIO, Dongying Tiandong Pharmaceutical, Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma, Techdow, Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group, etc. Aspen, Sanofi-aventis and Pfizer are industry-leading manufacturers of top-quality Low Molecular Weight Heparins.

China is a big low molecular weight heparin production country, especially Heparin API, but it is not strong country. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of low molecular weight heparin. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

In application, low molecular weight heparin downstream is wide and recently low molecular weight heparin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of treatment of venous thromboembolism, complications of pregnancy, cardioversion of atrial fibrillation/flutter and others.

Globally, the low molecular weight heparin market is mainly driven by growing demand for treatment of venous thromboembolism which accounts for nearly 65.24% of total downstream consumption of low molecular weight heparin in global.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Aspen

Sanofi-aventis

Pfizer

Opocrin

CSBIO

Dongying Tiandong Pharmaceutical

Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma

Techdow

Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market by Types

Enoxaparin

Dalteparin

Tinzaparin

Fraxiparine Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market by Applications

Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism

Complications of Pregnancy

Cardioversion of Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter