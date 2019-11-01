Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Global “Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Low Rolling Resistance Tire market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Apollo Tyres

Bridgestone

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin

Continental

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber

Cooper Tire and Rubber

Falken Tire

Low rolling resistance tires are essentially green tires, and their use enhances fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, and safety, besides helping to bring about a reduction in vehicular emissions.

The passenger cars segment is the largest vehicle type segment of the green tires market.

In 2019, the market size of Low Rolling Resistance Tire is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Low Rolling Resistance Tire. This report studies the global market size of Low Rolling Resistance Tire, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Low Rolling Resistance Tire production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Report Segment by Types:

Passenger Cars

LCVs

Others Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Report Segmented by Application:

