Global Lower GI Series Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

Global “Lower GI Series Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Lower GI Series market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Lower GI Series Market Are:

Eisai

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Purdue Pharma

Peacehealth

Novadaq

Astrazeneca

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

About Lower GI Series Market:

A lower GI series is a procedure in which a doctor uses x-rays and a chalky liquid called bariumto view your large intestine. The barium will make your large intestine more visible on an x-ray. The two types of lower GI series are a single-contrast lower GI series, which uses only barium and a double-contrast or air-contrast lower GI series, which uses both barium and air for a clearer view of your large intestine.

A lower GI series can help a doctor find the cause of bleeding from anus, changes in bowel activity, chronic diarrhea, pain in abdomen and unexplained weight loss.

A lower GI series can help a doctor find the cause of bleeding from anus, changes in bowel activity, chronic diarrhea, pain in abdomen and unexplained weight loss.

The global Lower GI Series market focuses on the global Lower GI Series status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players in United States, Europe and China.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Lower GI Series in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Double-Contrast

Single-Contrast

Lower GI Series Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Gastroenteritis

Colon Polyps

Tumor

Strictures Crohns Disease

Ulcerative Colitis

Others