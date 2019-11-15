Global Luggage Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Luggage Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Luggage Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

This report studies the luggage bags, covering trolley bags in generaland Hard Luggage Trolley Bags.

The India branded luggage bags market is dominated by three players, Samsonite, VIP Industries Limited and Safari. The market will be competitive, due to more foreign brands plan to expand its market share, like Tommy Hilfiger, Delsey, Briggs and Riley, Rimowa, VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak), Travelpro and Victorinox etc. These brands are tapping the evolving Indian consumer at a rapid pace. The competition is expected to intensify further as these players are estimated to make a significant contribution in the organized segment of luggage industry. If the branded luggage bags sector can hold its growth momentum, then the luggage industry is going to be the leading player in the consumer durables category in the next couple of years.

Hypermarket channel continues to witness the strongest growth amongst all channels suggesting that Indian consumers are showing preference towards affordable luggage and convenience of modern shopping formats which are clean and air conditioned. E-commerce is another channel to look for in the near future as it rapidly expands with Indian consumers.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Samsonite India

VIP Industries Limited

Safari

Delsey

Briggs and Riley

Rimowa

VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak)

Travelpro

Tommy Hilfiger

Victorinox Luggage Market by Types

General Trolley Bags

Hard Luggage Trolley Bags Luggage Market by Applications

Casual Luggage Bag

Travel Luggage Bag