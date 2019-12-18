Global Lutetium Oxide Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Lutetium oxide, a white solid, is a cubic compound of lutetium sometimes used in the preparation of specialty glasses. It is also called lutecia. It is a lanthanide oxide, also known as a rare earth.

At present, the global Lutetium Oxide market is dominated by Chinese enterprises. China is the worlds largest production area of Lutetium Oxide. In 2016, China accounted for 96% of the global production share. China, North America, Europe and Japan are the worlds leading consumer regions. However, the consumption of downstream enterprises is dispersed and unstable. Chinese companies and the governments bargaining power is weak, the market price is not dominated by manufacturers

In 2016, global Lutetium Oxide production was estimated at 81.5 tonnes. The global Lutetium Oxide revenue market is estimated at 51 million USD. China Minmetals Rare Earth is the worlds largest producer. At present, the company holds 40% of the global production share. In 2011-2016, the global Lutetium Oxide prices have decreased significantly. However, in the past few months, the prices of Lutetium Oxide act certain degree of recovery.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Lutetium Oxide Market Research Report at : –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13870807

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Lutetium Oxide Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Lutetium Oxide Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Treibacher

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth

Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

Chenguang Rare Earth

Jiangyin Jiahua Advanced Material Resouces

Jiangsu Guosheng Rare-earth

Gansu Rare Earth New Material

Yongxing Chemical Industry Lutetium Oxide Market by Types

3N

4N

4.5N

Others Lutetium Oxide Market by Applications

Glass and Ceramics

Laser Crystals

Catalyst

Alloy and Permanent Magnet Material

Optical Dopant and Phosphors