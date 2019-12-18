Global Lutetium Oxide Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Lutetium oxide, a white solid, is a cubic compound of lutetium sometimes used in the preparation of specialty glasses. It is also called lutecia. It is a lanthanide oxide, also known as a rare earth.
At present, the global Lutetium Oxide market is dominated by Chinese enterprises. China is the worlds largest production area of Lutetium Oxide. In 2016, China accounted for 96% of the global production share. China, North America, Europe and Japan are the worlds leading consumer regions. However, the consumption of downstream enterprises is dispersed and unstable. Chinese companies and the governments bargaining power is weak, the market price is not dominated by manufacturers
In 2016, global Lutetium Oxide production was estimated at 81.5 tonnes. The global Lutetium Oxide revenue market is estimated at 51 million USD. China Minmetals Rare Earth is the worlds largest producer. At present, the company holds 40% of the global production share. In 2011-2016, the global Lutetium Oxide prices have decreased significantly. However, in the past few months, the prices of Lutetium Oxide act certain degree of recovery.
The report outlines the competitive framework of the Lutetium Oxide Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Treibacher
Lutetium Oxide Market by Types
Lutetium Oxide Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Lutetium Oxide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Lutetium Oxide market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Lutetium Oxide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Lutetium Oxide with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Lutetium Oxide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
