Global Lutetium Oxide Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

Global “Lutetium Oxide Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Lutetium Oxide in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Lutetium Oxide Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Treibacher

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth

Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

Chenguang Rare Earth

Jiangyin Jiahua Advanced Material Resouces

Jiangsu Guosheng Rare-earth

Gansu Rare Earth New Material

Yongxing Chemical Industry

The report provides a basic overview of the Lutetium Oxide industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Lutetium Oxide Market Types:

3N

4N

4.5N

Others Lutetium Oxide Market Applications:

Glass and Ceramics

Laser Crystals

Catalyst

Alloy and Permanent Magnet Material

Optical Dopant and Phosphors

Lutetium Oxide Market Applications:

Glass and Ceramics

Laser Crystals

Catalyst

Alloy and Permanent Magnet Material

Optical Dopant and Phosphors

Others

Finally, the Lutetium Oxide market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Lutetium Oxide market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

At present, the global Lutetium Oxide market is dominated by Chinese enterprises. China is the worlds largest production area of Lutetium Oxide. In 2016, China accounted for 96% of the global production share. China, North America, Europe and Japan are the worlds leading consumer regions. However, the consumption of downstream enterprises is dispersed and unstable. Chinese companies and the governments bargaining power is weak, the market price is not dominated by manufacturers

In 2016, global Lutetium Oxide production was estimated at 81.5 tonnes. The global Lutetium Oxide revenue market is estimated at 51 million USD. China Minmetals Rare Earth is the worlds largest producer. At present, the company holds 40% of the global production share. In 2011-2016, the global Lutetium Oxide prices have decreased significantly. However, in the past few months, the prices of Lutetium Oxide act certain degree of recovery.

The worldwide market for Lutetium Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 61 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.