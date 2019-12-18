Global Luxury Car Rental Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Luxury car rental is the use of a luxury car for a fixed period time at an assessed amount of money. Today, car rental is very popular as it provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers. Users can easily arrange a car rental in website or mobile phone.

The Luxury Car Rental market was worth approximately $10 billion globally in 2016. Geographically, North America is the giant player who represents nearly 50% of the global market, followed by Europe, which representing approximately 29% market shares.The Luxury Car Rental industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 74% share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz and Avis Budget, are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brandsâEnterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.The Luxury Car Rental market is forecasted to worth approximately $22.5 billion globally in the end of 2022. The CAGR during 2016-2022 is expected to reach 14.5%.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Luxury Car Rental Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Luxury Car Rental Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget

Sixt

Europcar

Localiza

CAR Inc.

Movida

Unidas

Goldcar

eHi Car Services

Fox Rent A Car Luxury Car Rental Market by Types

Business Rental

Leisure Rental Luxury Car Rental Market by Applications

Airport