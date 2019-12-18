Global LV and MV Switchgear Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

In general, switchgears are the switching devices that form the backbone of modern electrical distribution systems.According to IEC 60947, switchgears with rated voltages up to 1000 V ac and 1500 V dc are termed as low voltage (LV) switchgear, and medium voltage (MV) switchgear is ranged from 1000V ac rating up to 36 KV and 40.5 KV in term of IEC 62271.Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the LV and MV Switchgear market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 10.28 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 9.05 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.73 percent revenue share.
In terms of the classification segment, Low Voltage Switchgear market accounted for over 57% of the overall share in 2014. These are generally used in industrial, commercial and domestic applications.
In terms of the applications segment, the power generation segment was the largest contributor in the LV and MV Switchgear market. In 2014 the utilities segment amounted for 35.72% revenue share. There is growth in demand for efficient and smart power generation which is required to address the futuristic demand for electricity.
The report outlines the competitive framework of the LV and MV Switchgear Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Schneider
LV and MV Switchgear Market by Types
LV and MV Switchgear Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global LV and MV Switchgear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of LV and MV Switchgear market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global LV and MV Switchgear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the LV and MV Switchgear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of LV and MV Switchgear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
