Global LV and MV Switchgear Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

About LV and MV Switchgear:

In general, switchgears are the switching devices that form the backbone of modern electrical distribution systems.According to IEC 60947, switchgears with rated voltages up to 1000 V ac and 1500 V dc are termed as low voltage (LV) switchgear, and medium voltage (MV) switchgear is ranged from 1000V ac rating up to 36 KV and 40.5 KV in term of IEC 62271.

LV and MV Switchgear Market Types:

Low Voltage Switchgear

Medium Voltage Switchgear LV and MV Switchgear Market Applications:

Residential

Infrastructure & Utilities

Energy

Industries

The Report provides in depth research of the LV and MV Switchgear Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, LV and MV Switchgear Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of LV and MV Switchgear Market Report:

Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the LV and MV Switchgear market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 10.28 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 9.05 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.73 percent revenue share.

In terms of the classification segment, Low Voltage Switchgear market accounted for over 57% of the overall share in 2014. These are generally used in industrial, commercial and domestic applications.

In terms of the applications segment, the power generation segment was the largest contributor in the LV and MV Switchgear market. In 2014 the utilities segment amounted for 35.72% revenue share. There is growth in demand for efficient and smart power generation which is required to address the futuristic demand for electricity.

The worldwide market for LV and MV Switchgear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.