Global Machine Stretch Film Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

Machine Stretch Film is a highly stretchable plastic film that is wrapped around items. The elastic recovery keeps the items tightly bound. It is used in wrapping machine.

Machine stretch film is mainly classified into three types: Pre-Stretched Machine Stretch Film, Blown Machine Stretch Wrap, Cast Machine Stretch Film. CAST Machine Stretch Film is the main type in the world, shared more than 67.91% of the total market. Machine stretch film is mainly made from PE, LLDPE, PETC, etc. Machine stretch film is mainly used for Agriculture, food & beverages, storage & distribution, healthcare, etc.

North America is the largest consumption country of machine stretch film in Global in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The North America market took up about 30.59% the global market in 2016, followed by Western Europe (about 24.88%), and CEE (about 11.26%).

Manuli, Sigma Plastics Group, Scientex, AEP Industries, Inteplast Group are the top 5 suppliers in the global machine stretch film market. Top 5 took up more than 45.91% of the global production in 2016.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Machine Stretch Film Market Research Report at : –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13902252

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Machine Stretch Film Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Machine Stretch Film Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Manuli

Sigma Plastics Group

Scientex

AEP Industries

Inteplast Group

Bemis Company

Integrated Packaging Group

Thong Guan Industries

Mima Film

Berry Plastics Corporation

Bonset

Bollore

Paragon Films

Efekt Plus

M.J. Maillis

I.M. Group

Eurofilms Extrusion

DUO PLAST

Huatong United (Nantong) Plastic Industry Machine Stretch Film Market by Types

Pre-Stretched Machine Stretch Film

Blown Machine Stretch Wrap

Cast Machine Stretch Film

Others Machine Stretch Film Market by Applications

Agriculture

Food & Beverages

Storage & Distribution

Healthcare