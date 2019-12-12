Global Magnesium Oxide Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Magnesium Oxide Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Magnesium Oxide Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Magnesium oxide, also called magnesia with chemical formula MgO, is a white solid mineral that occurs naturally as periclase and is a source of magnesium. MgO is used as an insulator in industrial cables, as a basic refractory material for crucibles and as a principal fireproofing ingredient in construction materials. Magnesium oxide is also utilized in the agricultural, chemical, food, pharmaceutical, environmental and industrial applications.
Magnesium oxide consumption is linked to a handful of generally steady end markets. As a key refractory mineral, its usage is correlated to steel and cement manufacturing, while as an ingredient in markets ranging from flame retardants and water treatment to human medicine and animal feed, small but stable annual demand volumes keep the industry ticking over. Based on the regions, the consumption is mainly concentrated in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America etc. China was the major consumption region with the market share of 47.37% in 2017, which attributed to the rapid economic growth in China. Europe was the second consumer in the magnesium oxide industry, which accounted for around 23.26% market share in 2017.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
RHI-Magnesita
Magnesium Oxide Market by Types
Magnesium Oxide Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Magnesium Oxide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Magnesium Oxide market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Magnesium Oxide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Magnesium Oxide with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Magnesium Oxide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
No. of pages: 182
