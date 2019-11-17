Global Magnet Wire Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Magnet Wire Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Magnet Wire Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Magnet wire or enameled wire is a copper or aluminium wire coated with a very thin layer of insulation. It is used in the construction of transformers, inductors, motors, speakers, hard disk head actuators, electromagnets, and other applications that require tight coils of insulated wire.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant consumption and export country of magnet wire, the sales of magnet wire is 2093 K Unit in 2016, according about 60% of the total amount. Asia-Pacific is also the biggest production country of magnet wire, with the large amount of production in China. Europe is the second largest sales area, with the market share of 16.26% in 2016. Even though a huge space for growth in the Asia-Pacific market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.

Leading players in magnet wire industry are Superior Essex, Rea, Sumitomo Electric, Liljedahl and many Chinese manufactures. Superior Essex is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 10.92% revenue share of the market.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese magnet wire industry is not only begin to transit to high-end magnet wire products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Superior Essex

Rea

Sumitomo Electric

Liljedahl

Fujikura

Hitachi

IRCE

Magnekon

Condumex

Elektrisola

Von Roll

Alconex

Jingda

Citychamp Dartong

Shanghai Yuke

Roshow Technology

Shangfeng Industrial

Tongling Copper Crown Electrical

HONGYUAN

Ronsen Super Micro-Wire

Shenmao Magnet Wire

GOLD CUP ELECTRIC

Tianjin Jing Wei Electric Wire Magnet Wire Market by Types

Copper Magnet Wire

Aluminum Magnet Wire Magnet Wire Market by Applications

Motors

Transformers

Home Appliance

Reactor