Global Magnet Wire Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Magnet Wire Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Magnet Wire Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Magnet wire or enameled wire is a copper or aluminium wire coated with a very thin layer of insulation. It is used in the construction of transformers, inductors, motors, speakers, hard disk head actuators, electromagnets, and other applications that require tight coils of insulated wire.
Asia-Pacific is the dominant consumption and export country of magnet wire, the sales of magnet wire is 2093 K Unit in 2016, according about 60% of the total amount. Asia-Pacific is also the biggest production country of magnet wire, with the large amount of production in China. Europe is the second largest sales area, with the market share of 16.26% in 2016. Even though a huge space for growth in the Asia-Pacific market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.
Leading players in magnet wire industry are Superior Essex, Rea, Sumitomo Electric, Liljedahl and many Chinese manufactures. Superior Essex is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 10.92% revenue share of the market.
As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese magnet wire industry is not only begin to transit to high-end magnet wire products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
Research objectives
To study and analyse the global Magnet Wire consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Magnet Wire market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Magnet Wire manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyse the Magnet Wire with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Magnet Wire submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.
