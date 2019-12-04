Global Magnetic Field Sensors Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Magnetic Field Sensors Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Magnetic Field Sensors Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Magnetic field sensors are used to measure magnetic flux and/or the strength and direction of a magnetic field. They are used mainly in scientific measurement, navigation, and industrial applications. Magnetic field sensors are widely used in automotive, electronics and modern industry to measure the current, position, direction and other physical parameters by induced magnetic field intensity. Magnetic sensors can be classified according to whether they measure the total magnetic field or the vector components of the magnetic field. The techniques used to produce both types of magnetic sensors encompass many aspects of physics and electronics.

Top 14 hold 73.86% of market in 2016. Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Diodes, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) are key players in the market.

Although sales of Magnetic Field Sensors brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Sanken Electric Co.

Ltd. (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Diodes

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

MEMSic

Inc. (USA)

TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzland)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Analog Devices

Inc. (USA)

Alps Electric(Japan)

Melexis NV (Belgium)

Micronas Semiconductor (Switzland)

AMS AG (Australia) Magnetic Field Sensors Market by Types

Hall Effect Type

AMR Type

GMR Type

Other Type Magnetic Field Sensors Market by Applications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications