Global Magnetron Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

A magnetron is a device that uses the interaction of a stream of electrons, guided by a magnetic field, with cavities within a block of copper to produce microwave radiation. The frequency range of the radiation depends on the size of the cavities. The devices are used in radar, and microwave ovens, where the radiation causes the molecules in food â particularly water molecules â to vibrate, leading to a rapid rise in temperature that is sufficient to cook the food.

The global 2015 Magnetron Production will reach 139000 K Unit from 104700 K Unit in 2010.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.Although sales of Magnetron brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Magnetron field.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

LG

TOSHIBA

Samsung

E2V

Hitachi

NJR ï¼New JRCï¼

Midea

Galanz

Panasonic

Dongbu Daewoo

Magnetron Market by Types

Pulsed Magnetron

Continuous Wave Magnetron Magnetron Market by Applications

Radar

Heating