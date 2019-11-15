Global Mainframe Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Mainframe Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Mainframe Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814404

A mainframe (also known as “big iron”) is a high-performance computer used for large-scale computing purposes that require greater availability and security than a smaller-scale machine can offer. As for a mainframe, the most important feature is called RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability).

IBM dominates the mainframe market, accounts for more than 90% market share. Manufacturers did not establish overseas production bases and all the products all manufactured in USA and Japan, mainly in USA. Mainframe is used in many key industries such as financial services, air traffic control, etc. All its consumers attaches great importance to stability and security.

Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. China has successfully developed mainframes, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM (USA)

Unisys (USA)

Fujitsu (JP)

… Mainframe Market by Types

z Systems

ClearPath Dorado Systems

GS21 Series Mainframe Market by Applications

Cloud

Big Data