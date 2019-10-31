Global Mammography Systems Market Size, Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Report Title: 2018-2023 Global and Regional Mammography Systems Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the female population across the globe. Risk of breast cancer increases with age and is common in women aged 40 years and above. Morbidity rate of breast cancer is rapidly increasing in developed countries than developing countries. Incidence of breast cancer is rapidly increasing in geriatric population and rise in use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which results in increase in need for breast imaging diagnostic solutions worldwide. Mammography is considered as the standard detection method for breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the female population across the globe. Risk of breast cancer increases with age and is common in women aged 40 years and above. Morbidity rate of breast cancer is rapidly increasing in developed countries than developing countries. Incidence of breast cancer is rapidly increasing in geriatric population and rise in use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which results in increase in need for breast imaging diagnostic solutions worldwide. Mammography is considered as the standard detection method for breast cancer. Use of X-ray to screen breasts is known as mammography. Women below the age of 40 years are more sensitive to radiation than women above 40 years, and thus it is advisable to avoid mammogram for women below the age of 40. However, several breast cancer awareness organizations and similar societies established by governments recommend women who are at a high risk of breast cancer to undergo mammogram more frequently.

Mammography Systems Market by Top Manufacturers:

Mammography Systems Market by Top Manufacturers:

GE Healthcare, Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Hologic, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., PLANMED OY, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

By Technology

Analog Mammography, Digital Mammography

By End-user

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Educational & Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers,

Mammography Systems market plays dynamic role in the following region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Mammography Systems market report analyse the manufacturing cost of the product, which is very important for the manufacturer and competitors, raw material price, manufacturing process cost, labour cost, energy cost, all these kinds of cost will affect the market trend.

