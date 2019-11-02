Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Man-made Vascular Graft Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Man-made Vascular Grafts are used to replace, bypass or maintain function of damaged, occluded or diseased blood vessels in small, medium and large diameter.

Key factors attributing to its rapid growth include rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, and cardiac aneurysms. Meanwhile, aneurysum, vascular occlusion and some other diseases are all drive the demand of vascular graft. However, the technology of some special material vascular graft is not mature.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the vascular graft industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Getinge

Bard PV

Terumo

W. L. Gore

JUNKEN MEDICAL

B.Braun

LeMaitre Vascular

Suokang

Chest Medical Man-made Vascular Graft Market by Types

EPTFE Man-made Vascular Graft

Polyester Man-made Vascular Graft

PTFE Man-made Vascular Graft Man-made Vascular Graft Market by Applications

Cardiovascular diseases

Aneurysm