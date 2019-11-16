Global Mancozeb Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Mancozeb Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Get a sample copy of the report at –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842954
Mancozeb is a grayish-yellow powder with a musty odor which is practically insoluble in water as well as most organic solvents. It is a combination of two other dithiocarbamates: maneb and zineb. The mixture controls many fungal diseases in a wide range of field crops, fruits, nuts, vegetables, and ornamentals. It is marketed as Dithane, Manzeb, Nemispot, and Manzane.
Mancozeb, one of the most widely used protective fungicides in the world, constitutes most of the market share of EBDC fungicides. At present, the major manufacturers of mancozeb are concentrated in UPL, Coromandel International, Indofil, Dow AgroSciences and Limin Chemical. UPL is the largest manufacturer of mancozeb in global, followed by Coromandel International and Indofil Industries Limited. Limin Chemical is the largest manufacturer of mancozeb in China and the fifth largest producer of mancozeb in the world. Mancozeb is used in agriculture and it is used on a wide variety of food/feed crops, including tree fruits, vegetable crops, field crops, and grapes, ornamental plants, and sod farms. Other uses include greenhouse grown flowers and ornamentals, and seed and seed piece treatment. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the top five companies account for more than 80% of global market share in mancozeb field.At present, India is the leading mancozeb consumption markets, accounting for over 28% of the global market. The United States, Europe and also account for a considerable market share. With the development of Chinese mancozeb production technology, its share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, mancozeb production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of mancozeb is estimated to be 250 K MT.The global price of mancozeb is slightly floating in the past five years, and the global price is mainly depending on the leading company which has high production and high price. It is from 3752 in 2011 to 3686 USD/MT in 2015, and it is expected to decrease in future.Although sales of mancozeb brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Mancozeb Market by Types
Mancozeb Market by Applications
Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13842954
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
Table of Content of Global Mancozeb Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Mancozeb Segment by Type
2.3 Mancozeb Consumption by Type
2.4 Mancozeb Segment by Application
2.5 Mancozeb Consumption by Application
3 Global Mancozeb by Players
3.1 Global Mancozeb Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Mancozeb Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Mancozeb Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
Browse Table Of Content(TOC) At – https://www.absolutereports.com/TOC/13842954#TOC
No. of Pages: – 138
Purchase This Report (Price 3660 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13842954
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187
Mail id: [email protected]
Our other Reports:
Cryogenic Pump Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2026
Amlcd Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026
Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market 2019: Expectable to Exceed Global Market Revenue, Size, Segments and Market Competition Trend to 2025
Smart Door Locks Industry:2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2025 Forecasts Research