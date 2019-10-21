Global Mango Seed Extract Market Segment 2019 | Industry Overview by Size Analysis, Regional Forecast to 2025

Irvingia gabonensis (IG) is the Latin name of the tree grown in Central and West Africa that produces a fruit similar to a mango and nicknamed African mango, wild mango, dika nut, or bush mango.The global African Mango Seed Extract market by nature is segmented into organic and conventional. The organic segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR in the global African Mango Seed Extract market over the forecast period owing to rising demand for organic products especially in North American and European region. Consumers across the globe are demanding for food and beverages with natural ingredients which is pushing the revenue generation in the organic segment in the near future.The global African Mango Seed Extract market by end-use is segmented into dietary supplements, functional food & beverages, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetics & personal care. The dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at a robust rate over the forecast period due to rise in number of obese population especially in the North American and European region.The global Mango Seed Extract market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Mango Seed Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mango Seed Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Mango Seed Extract in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Mango Seed Extract manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

