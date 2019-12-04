Global Margarine Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Margarine Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Margarine Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Margarine is a substitute for butter, prepared from vegetable and animal fats by emulsifying them with water and adding small amount of milk, salt, vitamins, colouring matter, etc.For the definitions and criteria of margarine, there are distinction on the highest water content and the mixing extent of the butter and other fats depend on the different counties.

Currently, lots of companies in the world produce margarine product, mainly concentrating in USA and Europe. The main market players are Unilever, Bunge, NMGK Group, ConAgra, Zydus Cadila, etc. The market volume of margarine decreased from 2155 K MT in 2013 to 2078 K MT in 2017, with an average growth rate of -0.89%. The main reason is that people believe that butter will be better generally.

In consumption market, the entire global market is shrinking. This phenomenon is evident in the United States and Western European countries. In the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China and India. Economic development is good. There will be a slight increase. Because of the base is too small. It is difficult to change the global market trend.

Margarine can be classified as two types, including Special Type and Universal Type. It can be widely used in household and food industry. Survey results showed that 15.9% of the margarine market is household, 83% is used in food industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Unilever

Bunge

NMGK Group

ConAgra

Zydus Cadila

Wilmar-International

Fuji Oil

BRF

Yildiz Holding

Grupo Lala

NamChow

Sunnyfoods

Cargill

COFCO

Uni-President

Mengniu Group

Yili Group

Brightdairy

Dairy Crest Margarine Market by Types

Special Type

Universal Type Margarine Market by Applications

Food Industry