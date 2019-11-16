Global Marine Firefighting Equipment Market 2019: Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

Global “Marine Firefighting Equipment Market” 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Marine Firefighting Equipment Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

Marine firefighting equipment such as fire extinguishing systems, water mist, spray, and sprinkler systems, and fire detection and alarm systems is used in on board seaborne vessels to safeguard them from fire accidents. All sea vessels are required to carry a minimum number of marine firefighting equipment as per the regulations imposed by regulatory bodies..

Marine Firefighting Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Akron Brass

Amerex Fire International

Asiatic Fire System

Fireboy-Xintex

Sea-Fire

Brk Brands

Danfoss Semco

Delta Fire

Elkhart Brass Manufacturing

Fluid Global Solutions

Garbarino Pumps Asia

Hochiki Europe

Jason Engineering

Kidde-Fenwal

Naffco

Survitec

and many more. Marine Firefighting Equipment Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Marine Firefighting Equipment Market can be Split into:

Fire Mains And Pumps

Hydrants

Hoses

And Nozzles

Fire Extinguishing Systems

Water Mist

Water Spray

And Sprinkler Systems

Fixed Fire Detection And Alarm Systems. By Applications, the Marine Firefighting Equipment Market can be Split into:

Small Recreational Boats

On-Water Commercial And High End Leisure

Underwater Leisure