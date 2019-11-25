Global Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Marine internal combustion engine is a kind of device applied in marine propulsion system. It supplies power to the marine ships. The marine internal combustion engine is quite vast compared with the engines used in automobiles. It is made up of several components such as the block, crankshaft, bedplate, pistons, cylinder head and valves. Generally, marine internal combustion engine take heavy oil and diesel as fuel.

Korea, Japan and China are the major consumption market of marine internal combustion engine. Among them, Korea is the leader of low-speed marine internal combustion engine market, while ship manufacturers generally prefer to build medium-speed ship in Japan and China.

China is one of the largest consumption markets of marine internal combustion engine. But manufacturers in China didnât provide enough products. The products made in China donât have the same quality compared with by the product made in aboard, though they have the same design and solutions, this is because of the low performance of base parts.

In China, marine internal combustion engine industry is encouraged by the governments. In this year, CSSC and CISC have signed contact with MAN for the technology license. With the development of macro economy, the marine internal combustion engine industry may get a rapid development.

