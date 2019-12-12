Global Marine Scrubber Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

The overwhelming majority of ships around the world operate using engines and boilers powered by heavy fuel oil. The resulting combustion exhaust gases that are emitted contain soot and sulfur oxides that pollute the environment.Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber exhaust gas cleaning reduces sulphur (SO2) and particulate emissions from ship engines, generators, and boilers. Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber should enable ships to meet sulphur emission limits as required by IMO MARPOL Annex VI regulations without switching to low-sulphur fuel.This report mainly covers the Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber product type: Open Loop Scrubbers, Closed Loop Scrubbers, and Hybrid scrubbers.

Wartsila

Alfa Laval

EcoSpray

Yara Marine Technologies

Belco Technologies

CR Ocean Engineering

AEC Maritime

Langh Tech

Valmet

Fuji Electric

Clean Marine

PureteQ

Puyier

Shanghai Bluesoul

Major Types covered in the Marine Scrubber Market report are:

Open Loop Scrubbers

Closed Loop Scrubbers

Hybrid Scrubbers

Dry Scrubbers

Membrane Scrubbers Major Applications covered in the Marine Scrubber Market report are:

Retrofit

New Ships Scope of Marine Scrubber Market:

The Marine Scrubber consumption volume was 67 Units in 2013 and is expected to reach 468 Units in 2016 and 3254 Units in 2023. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (47%) in 2016, followed by the North America.

At present, the manufactures of Marine Scrubber are concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. The global leading players in this market are Wartsila, Alfa Laval, Yara Marine Technologies, Belco Technologies, CR Ocean Engineering.

The Marine Scrubber are mainly used by Retrofit, and New Ships. The main dominated application of Marine Scrubber is Retrofit in 2017. The major types of Marine Scrubber are Open Loop Scrubbers, Closed Loop Scrubbers and Hybrid Scrubbers.

The worldwide market for Marine Scrubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 42.4% over the next five years, will reach 4170 million US$ in 2024, from 500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.