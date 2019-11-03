Global Material Handling Robots Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Material Handling Robots Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Material Handling Robots Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Material handling robots are used in various streams such as pick and place, palletizing/depalletizing, and the packaging sector. They are used to improve material handling efficiency, flexibility, and constancy in the manufacturing processes. The use of material handling robots in a production plant not only reduces the ergonomic threats but also helps to improve the lean management system of the business.

Material handling robots can manage case-picking functions and can also handle carts for contentment centers or manufacturing process for parts to the lines of operation. The lifting capacity of material handling robots can be over 150 lbs (68 kg). The twin arm manipulator can lift and handle almost every warehoused material. These robots help reduce workplace fatigue and injury.

Increases in the number of manufacturing facilities and the growth of production plants are among the major drivers of the material handling robotics market. The ability to simplify and decrease time consumption in production functions, while enhancing dependability, accuracy, and the involvement of low task force are the additional market drivers. The development of the material handling robotics market is expected to rise due to the suitability and the substantial cost reduction offered by these robots. Sorting systems, sliding belts, picking systems, and material putting robots are some of the material handling robots that have gained significance in recent years. The initial investment required for material handling robots is high, but in the long run these robots provide a competitive edge.

Chinese players already have planned to expand the production capacity of industrial robots in next few years. But most of robots are low-end products, lack of core technologies and competitiveness, low stability and high cost, dependence on importing robot reducers, controllers and servo motors from Japanese and European players like Nabtesco, Harmonic and SUMITOMO etc.

Currently, the global material handling robots market is still dominated by players from Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, United States and Korea.

