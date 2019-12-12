Global Maternity Wear Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

Maternity Wear Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Maternity wear is worn by women in some cultures as an adaptation to changes in body size during pregnancy. It is designed with a loose, comfortable cut which will expand as the womans belly grows. Most designs also include elastic, tabs, and other methods of expansion which allow shirts and pants to be let out. Many women also wear maternity clothes after their pregnancies, until they have lost the pregnancy weight and they can fit into normal clothing again.
Market segmentation of global maternity wear market by product type: dresses, tops, bottoms and lingerie. The dresses segment accounted for a share of 38.12% during 2016. The lingerie segment includes the maternity bras, nursing bras and panty. Organic maternity lingerie are on high demand in the market.
Geographical segmentation of the global maternity wear market: USA, Europe, China and Japan. The Europe region accounted for the largest share of the market in the consumption end. Developing countries such as India and China, will witness the highest growth in the next few years, due the large amount of newborns.
In terms of distribution channels, the global maternity wear market is segmented into Supermarket & Mall, Brand Store, Maternity & Baby Store and Online. In 2016, online distribution channel develop at the fastest speed among these channels, with the high fashion conscious consumers, through media and publicity, and the increase in online sale are some drivers for the growth in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Destination Maternity
Maternity Wear Market by Types
Maternity Wear Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Maternity Wear Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Maternity Wear Segment by Type
2.3 Maternity Wear Consumption by Type
2.4 Maternity Wear Segment by Application
2.5 Maternity Wear Consumption by Application
3 Global Maternity Wear by Players
3.1 Global Maternity Wear Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Maternity Wear Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Maternity Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Maternity Wear by Regions
4.1 Maternity Wear by Regions
4.2 Americas Maternity Wear Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Maternity Wear Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Maternity Wear Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Maternity Wear Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Maternity Wear Distributors
10.3 Maternity Wear Customer
11 Global Maternity Wear Market Forecast
11.1 Global Maternity Wear Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Maternity Wear Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Maternity Wear Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Maternity Wear Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Maternity Wear Product Offered
12.3 Maternity Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
