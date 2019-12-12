 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Maternity Wear Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Maternity Wear

Maternity Wear Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Maternity wear is worn by women in some cultures as an adaptation to changes in body size during pregnancy. It is designed with a loose, comfortable cut which will expand as the womans belly grows. Most designs also include elastic, tabs, and other methods of expansion which allow shirts and pants to be let out. Many women also wear maternity clothes after their pregnancies, until they have lost the pregnancy weight and they can fit into normal clothing again.
Market segmentation of global maternity wear market by product type: dresses, tops, bottoms and lingerie. The dresses segment accounted for a share of 38.12% during 2016. The lingerie segment includes the maternity bras, nursing bras and panty. Organic maternity lingerie are on high demand in the market.
Geographical segmentation of the global maternity wear market: USA, Europe, China and Japan. The Europe region accounted for the largest share of the market in the consumption end. Developing countries such as India and China, will witness the highest growth in the next few years, due the large amount of newborns.
In terms of distribution channels, the global maternity wear market is segmented into Supermarket & Mall, Brand Store, Maternity & Baby Store and Online. In 2016, online distribution channel develop at the fastest speed among these channels, with the high fashion conscious consumers, through media and publicity, and the increase in online sale are some drivers for the growth in the market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Destination Maternity

  • H&M
  • Gap
  • Mothercare
  • Thyme Maternity
  • OCTmami
  • JoJo Maman BÃ©bÃ©
  • Seraphine
  • Happy House
  • Hubo Mother
  • Liz Lange
  • Tianxiang
  • Gennies Maternity
  • Mamas & Papas
  • Angeliebe
  • Ripe Maternity
  • Amoralia
  • Rosemadame
  • Envie de Fraises
  • Ingrid & Isabel
  • Isabella Oliver

    Maternity Wear Market by Types

  • Dresses
  • Tops
  • Bottoms
  • Lingerie

    Maternity Wear Market by Applications

  • Supermarket & Mall
  • Brand Store
  • Maternity & Baby Store
  • Online

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Maternity Wear Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Maternity Wear Segment by Type

    2.3 Maternity Wear Consumption by Type

    2.4 Maternity Wear Segment by Application

    2.5 Maternity Wear Consumption by Application

    3 Global Maternity Wear by Players

    3.1 Global Maternity Wear Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Maternity Wear Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Maternity Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Maternity Wear by Regions

    4.1 Maternity Wear by Regions

    4.2 Americas Maternity Wear Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Maternity Wear Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Maternity Wear Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Maternity Wear Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Maternity Wear Distributors

    10.3 Maternity Wear Customer

    11 Global Maternity Wear Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Maternity Wear Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Maternity Wear Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Maternity Wear Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Maternity Wear Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Maternity Wear Product Offered

    12.3 Maternity Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 175

