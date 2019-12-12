Global Maternity Wear Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

Maternity Wear Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Maternity wear is worn by women in some cultures as an adaptation to changes in body size during pregnancy. It is designed with a loose, comfortable cut which will expand as the womans belly grows. Most designs also include elastic, tabs, and other methods of expansion which allow shirts and pants to be let out. Many women also wear maternity clothes after their pregnancies, until they have lost the pregnancy weight and they can fit into normal clothing again.

Market segmentation of global maternity wear market by product type: dresses, tops, bottoms and lingerie. The dresses segment accounted for a share of 38.12% during 2016. The lingerie segment includes the maternity bras, nursing bras and panty. Organic maternity lingerie are on high demand in the market.

Geographical segmentation of the global maternity wear market: USA, Europe, China and Japan. The Europe region accounted for the largest share of the market in the consumption end. Developing countries such as India and China, will witness the highest growth in the next few years, due the large amount of newborns.

In terms of distribution channels, the global maternity wear market is segmented into Supermarket & Mall, Brand Store, Maternity & Baby Store and Online. In 2016, online distribution channel develop at the fastest speed among these channels, with the high fashion conscious consumers, through media and publicity, and the increase in online sale are some drivers for the growth in the market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Destination Maternity

H&M

Gap

Mothercare

Thyme Maternity

OCTmami

JoJo Maman BÃ©bÃ©

Seraphine

Happy House

Hubo Mother

Liz Lange

Tianxiang

Gennies Maternity

Mamas & Papas

Angeliebe

Ripe Maternity

Amoralia

Rosemadame

Envie de Fraises

Ingrid & Isabel

Dresses

Tops

Bottoms

Lingerie Maternity Wear Market by Applications

Supermarket & Mall

Brand Store

Maternity & Baby Store