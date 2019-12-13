Global Meat-free Meat Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Meat-free Meat means a food made from vegetarian ingredients, and sometimes without animal products such as dairy. Many analogues are soy-based (e.g. tofu, tempeh) or gluten-based, but now may also be pea protein-based. The market for meat analogues includes vegetarians, vegans, non-vegetarians seeking to reduce their meat consumption, and people following religious dietary laws in Hinduism, Judaism, Islam, and Buddhism.

Archer Daniels Midland

Kraft Heinz

MGP Ingredients

Garden Protein International

Morningstar Farms

Sunfed

Quorn Foods

Beyond Meat

Pinnacle Foods

Hain Celestial Group

Vbites

Meatless Meat-free Meat Market by Types

Soy Source

Wheat Source

Others Meat-free Meat Market by Applications

Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers