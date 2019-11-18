Global Mechanical Presses Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

A mechanical press is a device designed to apply very high force to form, shape, or cut materials, to compress solids, or to extract liquids. Mechanical presses range in size from very small units that are operated by hand, to large powered industrial units used in manufacturing and assembly line applications.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for mechanical presses in the regions of China and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced mechanical presses. Increasing of automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of mechanical presses will drive growth in gloabl markets.

Schuler

Komatsu

JIER

Yangli Group

Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd

QIQIHAR NO.2

Jsc”Tjazhmekhpress”

Aida

World Group

SEYI

SMS Group

Yadon

Rongcheng

Amada

Xuduan

Hitachi Zosen

Fagor Arrasate

Chin Fong Mechanical Presses Market by Types

Less than 2500KN

2500KN-10000KN

More than 10000KN Mechanical Presses Market by Applications

Automotive industry

Ship Building industry

Aerospace industry

General Machine industry

Home appliances