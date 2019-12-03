Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Mechanized irrigation systems are equipment comprising various mechanical components such as trusses, spans, towers, drivetrains and others. These irrigation systems offer high efficiency and are useful majorly in larger landscapes. The market for mechanized irrigation systems is highly driven by the rising adoption of automation and mechanization in the agriculture sector.

Another major factor boosting mechanized irrigation systems market is superior advantages of these systems over conventional irrigation methods. Additionally, mechanized irrigation systems are convenient for use and help easily irrigate large agricultural fields. Additionally, since the water is applied with better precision, using these systems enhances the yields. However, the market is largely hampered due to lack of awareness and relatively high initial costs of these systems.

The mechanized irrigation systems market is consolidated in nature and is dominated by few major players. Majority of the players are located in North America making the region highly competitive and the largest market. North America and Europe are prime regions with strong penetration of mechanized irrigation systems. Thus, most of the players focus on providing enhanced products so as to gain competitive advantage. Companies are now focusing towards providing cost-effective systems in countries such as China, India, Brazil and others in order to expand their geographical reach.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Valmont Industries

Lindsay Corporation

Rivulis Irrigation

The Toro Company

Jain Irrigation Systems

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim

Rain Bird Corporation

T-L Irrigation

EPC Industries

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing Company

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

Bauer GmbH Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market by Types

Center Pivot

Lateral Move

Solid Set

Others Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market by Applications

Agricultural Crops

Nursery Crops

Lawns & Gardens