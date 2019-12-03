 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

December 3, 2019

Mechanized Irrigation Systems

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Mechanized irrigation systems are equipment comprising various mechanical components such as trusses, spans, towers, drivetrains and others. These irrigation systems offer high efficiency and are useful majorly in larger landscapes. The market for mechanized irrigation systems is highly driven by the rising adoption of automation and mechanization in the agriculture sector.
Another major factor boosting mechanized irrigation systems market is superior advantages of these systems over conventional irrigation methods. Additionally, mechanized irrigation systems are convenient for use and help easily irrigate large agricultural fields. Additionally, since the water is applied with better precision, using these systems enhances the yields. However, the market is largely hampered due to lack of awareness and relatively high initial costs of these systems.
The mechanized irrigation systems market is consolidated in nature and is dominated by few major players. Majority of the players are located in North America making the region highly competitive and the largest market. North America and Europe are prime regions with strong penetration of mechanized irrigation systems. Thus, most of the players focus on providing enhanced products so as to gain competitive advantage. Companies are now focusing towards providing cost-effective systems in countries such as China, India, Brazil and others in order to expand their geographical reach.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Valmont Industries

  • Lindsay Corporation
  • Rivulis Irrigation
  • The Toro Company
  • Jain Irrigation Systems
  • Nelson Irrigation Corporation
  • Netafim
  • Rain Bird Corporation
  • T-L Irrigation
  • EPC Industries
  • Alkhorayef Group
  • Reinke Manufacturing Company
  • Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company
  • Bauer GmbH

    Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market by Types

  • Center Pivot
  • Lateral Move
  • Solid Set
  • Others

    Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market by Applications

  • Agricultural Crops
  • Nursery Crops
  • Lawns & Gardens
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Mechanized Irrigation Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Mechanized Irrigation Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Mechanized Irrigation Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Mechanized Irrigation Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Mechanized Irrigation Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No. of pages: 164

