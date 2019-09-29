Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size 2019: Detailed Analysis on Industry Overview, Product Scope and Ongoing Market Development 2024

Global “Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Mechanized Irrigation Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Mechanized irrigation systems are equipment comprising various mechanical components such as trusses, spans, towers, drivetrains and others. These irrigation systems offer high efficiency and are useful majorly in larger landscapes. The market for mechanized irrigation systems is highly driven by the rising adoption of automation and mechanization in the agriculture sector..

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Valmont Industries

Lindsay Corporation

Rivulis Irrigation

The Toro Company

Jain Irrigation Systems

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim

Rain Bird Corporation

T-L Irrigation

EPC Industries

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing Company

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

Bauer GmbH and many more. Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market can be Split into:

Center Pivot

Lateral Move

Solid Set

Others. By Applications, the Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market can be Split into:

Agricultural Crops

Nursery Crops

Lawns & Gardens