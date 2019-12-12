 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Medical Alert Systems Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Medical Alert Systems

GlobalMedical Alert Systems Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Medical Alert Systems Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Medical Alert Systems Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Medical Alert Systems globally.

About Medical Alert Systems:

Medical Alert Systems are the devices that are used to summon assistance by healthcare personnel or individuals in time of emergency, through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband worn by the user. These devices include Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Nurse Call Systems (NCS), Ambulatory Auto Alert Systems and Automated Airborne Flight Alert System and so on.

Medical Alert Systems Market Manufactures:

  • Philips Lifeline
  • ADT
  • Tunstall
  • Greatcall
  • Alert-1
  • Connect America
  • Bay Alarm Medical
  • Life Alert
  • Rescue Alert
  • Mobile Help
  • Medical Guardian
  • LifeStation
  • Galaxy Medical Alert Systems
  • Lifefone
  • Better Alerts

    Medical Alert Systems Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Medical Alert Systems Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Medical Alert Systems Market Types:

  • Landline Type
  • Mobile Type
  • Standalone Type

    Medical Alert Systems Market Applications:

  • Inside the Home
  • Outside the Home

    The Report provides in depth research of the Medical Alert Systems Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Medical Alert Systems Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Medical Alert Systems Market Report:

  • This report only includes Personal Emergency Response Systems. PERS are medical devices that are used by individuals to call for emergency medical help. These innovative devices contact the emergency care services or the userâs family members through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband.
  • The global stand-alone type market share is 17%. The global market for standalone type will grow moderately with a positive growth rate during the forecast period. Stand-alone voice communicators, V-cube monitoring systems, transmitters, and traveling alarm systems are some of the most widely used examples of standalone PERS devices. Standalone PERS devices provide emergency protection in uncertain situations, like a sudden fall while traveling.
  • Inside the Home was the largest application segment in 2016, the proportion is about 70.7%.
  • North America region is the largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, with a production market share nearly 48.9% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, enjoying production market share nearly 29.2% in 2016.
  • North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 47.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 23.1%.
  • Market competition is intense. Philips Lifeline, ADT, Tunstall, Greatcall, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Medical Alert Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 9190 million US$ in 2024, from 5950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Medical Alert Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Medical Alert Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Alert Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Alert Systems in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Medical Alert Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Medical Alert Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Medical Alert Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Alert Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Medical Alert Systems Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Medical Alert Systems by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Medical Alert Systems Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Medical Alert Systems Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Medical Alert Systems Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Medical Alert Systems Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Medical Alert Systems Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Medical Alert Systems Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Medical Alert Systems Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Medical Alert Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.