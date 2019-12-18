Global Medical Audiometers (Diagnostic Audiometer) Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

Audiometer is a device used to evaluate hearing loss during an audiology test. Usually, it is an individual piece of hardware that delivers pure tones of controlled intensity to one ear at a time, to which a patient responds when they can hear the tone. Many modern devices can either be used alone or connected to a computer and integrated with hearing conservation databases.

William Demant

Otometrics

RION

Inventis

Welch Allyn

Benson Medical Instruments

Auditdata

Micro-DSP

LISOUND

Stand-alone Audiometer

Hybrid Audiometer

Diagnose

Screening

A medical audiometer typically transmits recorded sounds such as pure tones or speech to the headphones of the test subject at varying frequencies and intensities, and records the subjects responses to produce an audiogram of threshold sensitivity, or speech understanding profile. Audiometer is commonly used in diagnose, screening, clinical.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in USA and Europe. The major players cover William Demant, Otometrics, RION, Inventis, Welch Allyn, Benson Medical Instruments, Auditdata, Micro-DSP, LISOUND, Beijing Beier and etc.

North America (with a revenue market share 42% in 2017), especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Medical Audiometers. Followed with Europe (with a revenue market share 26% in 2017) and Europe is expected to retain a good growth rate during the next five years due to stable growth in downstream industries. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

4 All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

The worldwide market for Medical Audiometers (Diagnostic Audiometer) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.