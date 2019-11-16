 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Medical Electric Drill Market 2019: Modest Condition, Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Global “Medical Electric Drill Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Medical Electric Drill market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Medical Electric Drill industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Medical Electric Drill Market:

  • Rohanika Medical
  • GPC
  • De Soutter Medical
  • Biochrom
  • Millennium Surgical
  • Phoenix Surgical
  • Medtronic
  • StrenuMed
  • Synergy Medical Technologies
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Nouvag
  • Stryker
  • NSK
  • Zimmer
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Exactech
  • Stars Medical Devices
  • ORTHO CARE
  • Aygun Surgical Instruments

    Know About Medical Electric Drill Market: 

    The global Medical Electric Drill market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Electric Drill market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

    Medical Electric Drill Market by Applications:

  • Neurosurgery
  • Spinal Surgery
  • Microsurgery
  • Others

    Medical Electric Drill Market by Types:

  • Straight Attachment Drill
  • Anglled Attachment Drill

    Regions covered in the Medical Electric Drill Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

