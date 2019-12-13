 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Medical Electrodes Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Medical Electrodes

GlobalMedical Electrodes Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Medical Electrodes market size.

About Medical Electrodes:

Medical electrodes mean that kind of surgical electrodes used with electrosurgical generators in this report, which is electrosurgical electrodes. Medical electrodes are widely used in diagnosis, monitoring and therapy of the patient. Medical electrodes can be applied to fields of general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery and brain etc. The well-known medical electrodes include electroencephalography (EEG, for recording brain activity), electrocardiography (ECG, recording heart beats) and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT, electrical brain stimulation) electrodes etc.

Top Key Players of Medical Electrodes Market:

  • M
  • Ambu
  • Covidien-Medtronic
  • GE Healthcare
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • GSI Technologies
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Eschmann Equipment
  • Graphic Controls
  • Tianrun Medical
  • B. Braun
  • Kirwan Surgical
  • Utah Medical
  • ZOLL Medical
  • Shining Health Care
  • Bovie Medical
  • Rhythmlink International
  • Ardiem Medical
  • Integer (Greatbatch Medical)
  • Ad-Tech Medical
  • Screentec Medical
  • Kls Martin Group
  • Erbe Elektromedizin

    Major Types covered in the Medical Electrodes Market report are:

  • Disposable
  • Reusable

    Major Applications covered in the Medical Electrodes Market report are:

  • Diagnostic Electrodes
  • Therapeutic Electrodes
  • Other Electrodes

    Scope of Medical Electrodes Market:

  • At regional level North America (Revenue market share about 37% in 2015) accounted for the largest market share in the year 2015 followed by Europe (Revenue market share about 33% in 2015), China (Revenue market share about 8% in 2015) and Japan (Revenue market share about 7% in 2015) . This is mainly due to intense government support and technological advancements resulting in broader acceptance of the devices. In the US, the apparent disconnect between discretionary spending and demand for healthcare has protected the medical device market.
  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Medical Electrodes starch will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Medical Electrodes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 1520 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Medical Electrodes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

