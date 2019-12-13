Global Medical Electrodes Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Medical Electrodes:

Medical electrodes mean that kind of surgical electrodes used with electrosurgical generators in this report, which is electrosurgical electrodes. Medical electrodes are widely used in diagnosis, monitoring and therapy of the patient. Medical electrodes can be applied to fields of general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery and brain etc. The well-known medical electrodes include electroencephalography (EEG, for recording brain activity), electrocardiography (ECG, recording heart beats) and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT, electrical brain stimulation) electrodes etc.

M

Ambu

Covidien-Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

GSI Technologies

Olympus Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Eschmann Equipment

Graphic Controls

Tianrun Medical

B. Braun

Kirwan Surgical

Utah Medical

ZOLL Medical

Shining Health Care

Bovie Medical

Rhythmlink International

Ardiem Medical

Integer (Greatbatch Medical)

Ad-Tech Medical

Screentec Medical

Kls Martin Group

Erbe Elektromedizin

Disposable

Diagnostic Electrodes

Therapeutic Electrodes

At regional level North America (Revenue market share about 37% in 2015) accounted for the largest market share in the year 2015 followed by Europe (Revenue market share about 33% in 2015), China (Revenue market share about 8% in 2015) and Japan (Revenue market share about 7% in 2015) . This is mainly due to intense government support and technological advancements resulting in broader acceptance of the devices. In the US, the apparent disconnect between discretionary spending and demand for healthcare has protected the medical device market.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Medical Electrodes starch will increase.

The worldwide market for Medical Electrodes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 1520 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.