Global Medical Oxygen Concentrator Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

A medical oxygen concentrator (also sometimes called âmedical oxygen generatorâ) is a medical device used to deliver a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. An oxygen concentrator takes in air and purifies it for use by people requiring medical oxygen due to low oxygen levels in their blood.The technical barriers of medical oxygen concentrator are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, larger players are Invacare, Teijin Pharma, Chart Industries, Inogen, Yuyue Medical, Philips, DeVilbiss Healthcare, AVIC Jianghang, and others. The plants of them are concentrated in USA and China, accounting for 64% production share of total output in 2015. China is a large producer and consumer in the market, but due to low quality and technology, the price of China products is lower, and China import high-end products and export low-end products.Oxygen concentrators provide a sustainable and cost-effective source of medical oxygen to health facilities with reliable power. An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that draws in air from the environment and passes it through molecular sieve beds to concentrate room oxygen to therapeutic levels for delivery to the patient. Medical oxygen concentrators are used by individuals with medical conditions who require a higher percentage oxygen concentration level than is typically present in ambient room air. Nowadays, with the increasing of home care services and nonhomecare services, demand for medical oxygen concentrator is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Medical oxygen concentrator industry will usher in a stable growth space.In the past few years, the price of medical oxygen concentrator has decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of medical oxygen concentrator.The global Medical Oxygen Concentrator market is valued at 1380 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Oxygen Concentrator market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

