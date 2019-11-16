Global Medical Stethoscopes Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The Medical stethoscope is an acoustic medical device for auscultation, or listening to the internal sounds of an animal or human body. It typically has a small disc-shaped resonator that is placed against the chest, and two tubes connected to earpieces. It is often used to listen to lung and heart sounds.

In the last several years, Global market of Medical Stethoscopes developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.46%. In 2016, Global Revenue of Medical Stethoscopes is nearly 322 M USD; the actual production is about 17340 K Units.The global average price of Medical Stethoscopes is in the decreasing trend, from 20.2 USD/Unit in 2012 to 18.6 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Medical Stethoscopes includes Manual and Mechanical Stethoscopes and Digital Stethoscopes, and the proportion of Manual and Mechanical Stethoscopes in 2016 is about 94%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Medical Stethoscopes is widely used in Hospitals, Clinics and others. The most proportion of Medical Stethoscopes is used in hospital, and the proportion in 2016 is 57%. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2016. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%. Market competition is not intense. 3M Littmann, SUZUKEN, Welch Allyn, Yuwell, Omron, American Diagnostics, Rudolf Riester, Thinklabs, GF Health, Folee, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

3M Littmann

SUZUKEN

Welch Allyn

Yuwell

Omron

American Diagnostics

Rudolf Riester

Thinklabs

GF Health

Folee

MDF Instruments

Cardionics

EmsiG

HD Medical Medical Stethoscopes Market by Types

Manual and Mechanical Stethoscopes

Digital Stethoscopes Medical Stethoscopes Market by Applications

Hospitals

Clinics