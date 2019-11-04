Global Medical Transcription Services Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Medical Transcription Services Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Medical Transcription Services Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Medical transcription, also known as MT, is an allied health profession dealing with the process of transcribing voice-recorded medical reports that are dictated by physicians, nurses and other healthcare practitioners. Medical reports can be voice files, notes taken during a lecture, or other spoken material. These are dictated over the phone or uploaded digitally via the Internet or through smart phone apps.

Medical transcription (MT) is an allied health profession, which deals in the process of transcription, or converting voice-recorded reports as dictated by physicians or other healthcare professionals, into text format. Medical transcription services provide the groundwork for the adoption of electronic medical records (EMR) system. Medical transcription services allow hospitals and providers to outsource a critical business process, reduce costs, and improve the quality of medical documentation, without additional capital investment. The global medical transcription services market is primarily driven by adoption of medical documentation and recording systems, governments initiatives in health information infrastructure, implementation of EHRs, technological innovations through the use of electronic technology to reduce turnaround time, increasing focus on lowering costs and increasing productivity and improving the quality of patient care while ensuring patients safety.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 78.3% in 2017. North America currently dominates and is expected to retain its position in the medical transcription services market in the future. Growth drivers for this market in North America are factors such as rise in aging population and passing of Patient Protection and Affordable Healthcare Act, 2013.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mmodal

Nuance Communications

Transcend Services

Acusis

iMedX Information Services

MTBC

nThrive

Medi-Script Plus

Outsource2india

TransPerfect

VIVA Transcription

Medscribe

Pacific Solutions

Same Day transcriptions

DoctorDocs

World Wide Dictation

Athreon

BVS Transtech

Excel Transcriptions

GMT

LC Transcription Services Medical Transcription Services Market by Types

Outsourcing

Offshoring Medical Transcription Services Market by Applications

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Academic Medical Centers