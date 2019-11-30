Global Medication Adherence Packaging Systems Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Medication Adherence Packaging Systems Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Medication Adherence Packaging Systems can increase pharmacy efficiency in order to improve patients adherence to their medication.

The classification of Medication Adherence Packaging includes Unit-dose Adherence Blister Cards, Unit-dose Adherence Pouches, Multi-dose Adherence Blister Cards, Multi-dose Adherence Pouches; and the proportion of Unit-dose Adherence Blister Cards in 2016 is about 54%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

North America region is the largest supplier of Medication Adherence Packaging, with a consumptions market share nearly 68% in 2016. Europe is the second largest consumption of Medication Adherence Packaging, enjoying consumption market share nearly 24% in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

WestRock

Omnicell

Genoa

Parata

Amcor

Medicine-On-Time

CHUDY

Drug Package

Global Factories

Pearson Medical Medication Adherence Packaging Systems Market by Types

Unit-dose Packaging Systems

Multi-dose Packaging Systems Medication Adherence Packaging Systems Market by Applications

Hospital

Retail Pharmacies

Long-term Care Facilities

Mail-order Pharmacies