Global Melamine Polyphosphate Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

About Melamine Polyphosphate:

Melamine polyphosphate is a halogen-free flame retardant, and have very high thermal stability. It can be widely applied in thermoplastic and thermosetting plastics, rubber, fiber, and so on. MPP is especially effective for the glass fiber reinforced polyamide 66 (PA66).

Melamine Polyphosphate Market Manufactures:

Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical Industry Research and Design

Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology

JLS Chemical

Zhenjiang Xingxing Flame Retardants

Jiangyin Suli Chemical

Novista Group

Shouguang Weidong Chemical

Puyang Chengke Chemical

Shian Chemical

Tianyi

Melamine Polyphosphate Market Types:

Particle size: >15 µm

Particle size: >15 Âµm

Particle size: 5-15 Âµm

Particle size: < 5 Âµm Melamine Polyphosphate Market Applications:

Plastic

Rubber

Fireproof Material (fireproof coating

fireproof paper

fireproof wood

etc.)

Polyolefin

First, China Melamine Polyphosphate industry concentration is relatively low; in the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Germany and Japan. In China, the manufacturers mainly distribute in Jiangsu, Shandong and Sichuan province. Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical Industry Research and Design, Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology, Jiangyin Suli Chemical, Shouguang Weidong Chemical and Novista Group are the key players in China local market. And there are hardly import products from overseas manufacturers.

Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too. They are using high-end equipment and advanced technology.

Third, the export percent of this industry is relatively high. China has huge production and export volume of Melamine Polyphosphate.

The worldwide market for Melamine Polyphosphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.