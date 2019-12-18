Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market size.

About Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA):

The Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) is the core component of a fuel cell that helps produce the electrochemical reaction needed to separate electrons. On the anode side of the MEA, a fuel (hydrogen, methanol etc.) diffuses through the membrane and is met on the cathode end by an oxidant (oxygen or air) which bonds with the fuel and receives the electrons that were separated from the fuel. Catalysts on each side enable reactions and the membrane allows protons to pass through while keeping the gases separate. In this way cell potential is maintained and current is drawn from the cell producing electricity.

Top Key Players of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market:

3M

Chemours (Dupont)

Gore

Johnson Matthey

Ballard

Greenerity

Wuhan WUT

IRD Fuel Cells

Giner

HyPlat

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13901830 Major Types covered in the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market report are:

3-layer MEA

5-layer MEA

Other Major Applications covered in the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market report are:

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Methanol Fuel Cells

Other Scope of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market:

In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Membrane Electrode Assemblies will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.

The worldwide market for Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.4% over the next five years, will reach 680 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.