Global Memory Foam Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Memory Foam Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Memory Foam Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Memory foam mattresses are new-generation mattresses with the ability to recover their shape. They are manufactured from a chemical substance called memory foam (polyurethane along with other added chemicals). Memory foam was invented by NASA in 1966 and was called temper foam. Commonly known as memory foam, this type of foam is made of petroleum-based polyurethane and other chemicals and is now being used in mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products.
China and USA are the biggest production areas, with about 54.02% and 27.13% market share separately in 2016. While USA and Europe are still the biggest consumption areas in 2016. There is a big price difference in developed and developing countries which cannot be ignored, in USA and Europe, average sales price of a Memory Foam Mattress is around 950 USD/Unit, while in China the average sales price is only 200 USD/Unit. Under current market status, the price of raw materials may keep rising in a few years, bring a forecast price rising trend in 2017-2022.
The market is relatively concentrated. Three types of players are exist in this market?OEM, ODM and OBM. Key brands in this market are Tempur Sealy, Mlily, Serta Simmons, Sinomax, Corsicana Bedding and some others. There are also many big OEM manufactures like Carpenter, Recticel, Foamex, ZINUS and etc.
The market is expected to witness a boost during the forecast period and there may be more new entrants and product models. The ability of memory foam mattress to provide comfortable sleep is a major factor, which is driving the demand for these mattresses. Residential users are the major end-users. With the recovery in the economy and the increase in disposable income, there is growing demand for memory foam mattress.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Memory Foam Market by Types
Memory Foam Market by Applications
