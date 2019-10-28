Global Men’s Underwear Market 2025: CAGR Status, Manufacturers, Size, Regions, Share, Key Players, Analysis, Type, Application

Global “Men’s Underwear Market” latest research report provides an in-depth analysis of classifications, applications and market chain structure. The Men’s Underwear report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Men’s Underwear market.

Men’s Underwear market report covers the top leading vendors in their recent global market. This market research report also lists other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the Men’s Underwear market during the forecast period.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13913692

Men’s Underwear Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Fruit of the Loom

Hanesbrands

PVH

Fast Retailing

Jockey International

American Eagle

ThreeGun

Septwolves

Gunze

Aimer

Calida

Cosmo-lady

Iconix

Nanjiren

HUGO BOSS

Wacoal

Triumph

Dolce&Gabbana

Pierre Cardin

Huijie

Tommy John

Duluth Trading

2(X)IST

GUJIN

Mundo Unico

Byford

Saxx

MeUndies

Stonemen Underwear

PSD Underwear About Men’s Underwear Market: Undergarments are items of clothing worn beneath outer clothes, usually in direct contact with the skin, although they may comprise more than a single layer. They serve to keep outer garments from being soiled or damaged by bodily excretions, to lessen the friction of outerwear against the skin, to shape the body, and to provide concealment or support for parts of it.Based on the product type, the boxer segment held dominant position in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. A number of manufacturers are launching new products in the boxer segment in order to strengthen their position in the mens underwear market.Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following Asai-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.33%. With huge population base, developing regions like Asia Pacific will also enjoy a faster growth rate in the forecast period.The global Men’s Underwear market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13913692 Men’s Underwear Market by Applications:

Supermarket

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others Men’s Underwear Market by Types:

Briefs

Trunk

Boxers