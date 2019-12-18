Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC), also termed Mesenchymal Stromal Cells, are multipotent cells that can differentiate into a variety of cell types and have the capacity for self-renewal. MSC have been shown to differentiate in vitro or in vivo into adipocytes, chondrocytes, osteoblasts, myocytes, neurons, hepatocytes, and pancreatic islet cells. Optimized PromoCell media are available to support both the growth of MSC and their differentiation into several different lineages. Recent experiments suggest that differentiation capabilities into diverse cell types vary between MSC of different origin.

In the last several years, Global market of Mesenchymal Stem Cells developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6.2%. In 2015, Global revenue of Mesenchymal Stem Cells is about 110 M USD.

The global average gross margin of Mesenchymal Stem Cells is in the fluctuation trend, from 70% in 2012 to 67% in 2016. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The type of Mesenchymal Stem Cells includes Human, Mouse, Rat. The proportion of Human in 2015 is about 39%, and the proportion of Mouse in 2016 is about 31%.

Lonza

Thermo Fisher

Bio-Techne

ATCC

MilliporeSigma

PromoCell GmbH

Genlantis

Celprogen

Cell Applications

Cyagen Biosciences Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market by Types

Human MSC

Mouse MSC

Other Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market by Applications

Research Institute

Hospital