Global Meta Xylylene Diamine Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Meta Xylylene Diamine Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Meta Xylylene Diamine Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13870619

M-Xylylenediamine is a meta-xylene derivative, which is used in products such as epoxy resin curing agent, polyamide (Nylon-MXDA6) and isocyanate etc.

Global M-Xylylenediamine is mainly consumed in Japan, USA and China. Japan is the largest production and consumption region, with consumption of 37869 MT in 2017. Also it is a major export region. USA and China separately consumed about 8184 MT and 1597 MT in 2017. Driven by downstream demand, global consumption increased from 50721 MT in 2013 to 56172 MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 2.58 %.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Cargill

SHOWA DENKO

CAC GROUP

… Meta Xylylene Diamine Market by Types

Batch Process

Continuous Process Meta Xylylene Diamine Market by Applications

Epoxy Resin Curing Agent

Nylon Resin