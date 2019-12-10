Global Metabolomics Biomarker Market 2019: Modest Condition, Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2025

Global “Metabolomics Biomarker Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Metabolomics Biomarker market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Metabolomics Biomarker industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Metabolomics Biomarker Market:

Biocrates Life Sciences

Biomark Diagnostics

Chenomx

Creative Proteomics

Evotec

Human Metabolome Technologies

Merck

Metabolomic Diagnostics

Metabolon

Metabolomics is referred as the large-scale study of small molecules, commonly known as metabolites, within tissues, cells, biofluids or organisms. Innovative development in informatics and analytical technologies and increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditure are expected to significantly contribute in the market growth during forecast period. Other factors such as ongoing research on metabolomics biomarker and extensive application of metabolomics biomarker such as in colorectal cancer detection are also expected to drive the market growth. Further, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditure is also contributing in the market. In 2018, the global Metabolomics Biomarker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Toxicological studies

Drug testing

Cancer

Cardiovascular disorders

Neurological disorders

Inborn errors of metabolism Metabolomics Biomarker Market by Types:

Gas chromatography

High-performance liquid chromatography

Ultra-performance liquid chromatography

Nuclear magnetic resonance

Mass spectrometry

Surface-based mass Analysis