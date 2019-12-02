Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global “Metagenomic Sequencing Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Metagenomic Sequencing market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Are:

GATC Biotech

Enterome Bioscience

Illumina

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

CLC Bio

Agilent Technologies

Macrogen

Helicos BioSciences About Metagenomic Sequencing Market:

Metagenomics is the study of genetic material recovered directly from environmental samples. The broad field may also be referred to as environmental genomics, ecogenomics or community genomics. As the price of DNA sequencing continues to fall, metagenomics now allows microbial ecology to be investigated at a much greater scale and detail than before.

The data generated by metagenomics experiments are both enormous and inherently noisy, containing fragmented data representing as many as 10,000 species. The sequencing of the cow rumen metagenome generated 279 giga bases, or 279 billion base pairs of nucleotide sequence data, while the human gut microbiome gene catalog identified 3.3 million genes assembled from 567.7 gigabases of sequence data. Collecting, curating, and extracting useful biological information from datasets of this size represent significant computational challenges for researchers.

In 2018, the global Metagenomic Sequencing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Metagenomic Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metagenomic Sequencing development in United States, Europe and China. In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Metagenomic Sequencing: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Metagenomic Sequencing in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Sequencing

Bioinformatics Metagenomic Sequencing Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Infectious Disease Diagnosis

Environmental Remediation

Gut Microbe Characterization

Biotechnology

Biofuel

Ecology